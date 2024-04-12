What time will the Atlanta Falcons be on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons will be on the clock with the 8th overall pick on April 26th with the draft starting at 8:00 PM EST. Atlanta fans won't have to wait long for their team to make a move with the team holding the 8th overall pick.
Terry Fontenot has made it clear that the team will consider a trade in either direction. Regardless of what they choose to do Atlanta fans will have their answer within the draft's first hour. The expected move will be holding the 8th pick and choosing their favorite edge prospect.
It is the one clear hole on the roster and the biggest issue for the team heading into the draft. Atlanta could consider trading back if they believe they can add the needed edge as well as an additional pick.
Trading up in the draft doesn't seem likely unless the team is desperate to land Marvin Harrison Jr. or Joe Alt. This would be a surprise considering the current roster and the chance that Dallas Turner or Jared Verse will still be on the board at the 8th pick.
Atlanta Falcons fans already have reason to believe that this team is heading back to playoff contention. Bringing in a strong draft class would strengthen that case.
Atlanta's first three draft picks under Terry Fontenot have been Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. This should be the first year that Fontenot selects a defensive player in the first round. With the defense going largely unaddressed in free agency.
Though there are the returns of Troy Andersen and Grady Jarrett the team can count in some ways as additions. However, there is still no question that when Atlanta's number is called it should be Dallas Turner or Jared Verse written on the card that the commissioner reads on night one.