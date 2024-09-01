When could Atlanta Falcons legendary quarterback Matt Ryan return in 2024?
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan made his move as a sports pundit official this offseason with his retirement from the league. After spending last season calling games with CBS Ryan put any hopes of a comeback to rest appearing happy with his new role.
Considering the punishment the Falcons and Colts allow Ryan to take in his final seasons it is hard to blame the former franchise quarterback. A season of your Russell Gage being your primary receiver and Jalen Mayfield in front of you in pass protection does lend itself to questioning your football mortality.
When could Matt Ryan call an Atlanta Falcons game in 2024?
While the former quarterback won't be playing or coaching this season the quarterback will have a chance to return again to Atlanta. Ryan's first chance to return to Atlanta in 2024 will be all the way in Week 13 when the Falcons take on the Chargers on CBS.
Every game before is currently scheduled either in a prime-time spot or on FOX. While there are games still yet to be determined for now this will be Ryan's lone chance to call a game for the Falcons. Spending time under Raheem Morris and working with a number of current Falcons, Ryan's perspective in the booth would be welcome.
While it appears Ryan will rarely be on the call for Atlanta this isn't the only team to keep an eye on in Ryan's schedule. With Arthur Smith's failure in Atlanta and arrival in Pittsburgh, it would be interesting to hear the former quarterback's perspective on the last head coach he played for in Atlanta.
Ryan is far too respectful to take open shots at the coach he has every reason to feel frustrated and disrespected for how things ended. No matter when Ryan's next return to Atlanta falls Falcons fans should be excited for Ryan to continue to be a part of NFL Sundays and representing a franchise he carried for so long.