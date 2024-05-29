When does the Atlanta Falcons preseason start this summer?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons preseason will kick off on August 9th at 7:00PM EST against the Miami Dolphins. It will be fan's first live-action glimpse at this year's class of rookies and players competing for a roster spot. How Morris will decide to manage the preseason remains to be seen.
Arthur Smith held out even unproven starters in favor of health and getting ready to start the year. This decision aged poorly with an unproven quarterback. However, for Raheem Morris, it could make perfect sense with a more accomplished veteran quarterback who is coming off of a serious injury.
No matter how it plays out this will be fan's first look at Michael Penix Jr. and Atlanta's rookie defensive pieces. The Falcons will follow this up with games against the Ravens on August 17th and the Jaguars on August 23rd.
While there are a myriad of position battles to watch throughout camp and the preseason all headlines and eyes will be on the quarterbacks. The Falcons spent the 8th overall pick on Michael Penix Jr. despite not expecting him to play in the next two seasons.
Atlanta spending such a heavy price speaks to what the franchise just went through at the position and how highly they think of Penix moving forward. The quarterback's preseason throws are sure to garner an overreaction in either direction.
Fans will be ready to push Cousins out of the lineup before he takes a meaningful snap or the Falcons will be given heat for deciding if Penix isn't sharp. It is a lose-lose situation the franchise has put themselves in. One that they don't mind if they are proven right two or three years down the road and they now have two franchise quarterbacks on this roster. Still, two long summer months remain before football is back and the overreactions can begin.