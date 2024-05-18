When is Atlanta Falcons bye week in 2024 and how will it impact the season?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons schedule is out with new predictions on how the league has helped or hurt Atlanta's season. With this news comes the timing of the bye week which for Atlanta is going to come in week 12.
It is ideal timing when you consider the layout of the schedule and the injuries that are likely going to happen in Atlanta's toughest games. After week 12 the Falcons will have a great chance to finish the year hot with their bye perfectly timed ahead of their best stretch of games.
Yes, the Chargers the week after the bye won't be easy but Atlanta is given an extra week to prepare and will follow the Vikings, Raiders, Giants, Commanders, and Panthers. This is by far Atlanta's best stretch and gives them a chance to make a playoff push and an extra week to recover ahead of the best part of their schedule.
The key for Atlanta's season is simply going to be surviving the first five weeks of the season and finding a way to stay .500 or better going into week 12. If they can do that this should be a 10-12 win team that takes control of the NFC South.
Atlanta has their work cut out for them in the first 12 weeks facing the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, and division rivals Bucs and Saints twice. This isn't the most brutal of schedules but for a young team with Raheem Morris and Kirk Cousins both in their first seasons in Atlanta, it is going to be a challenge.
The schedule makers did well by Atlanta setting the team up for early prominence with prime-time games and a late bye to close out what should be a hot finish. For the first time in half a decade, it feels as if things are finally starting to fall in Atlanta's favor.