When will Atlanta Falcons preseason start this summer?
By Nick Halden
There is a sense of renewed optimism around the Atlanta Falcons with the additions of Raheem Morris and Kirk Cousins. This includes a level of excitement for the preseason with Michael Penix Jr. likely taking the bulk of the snaps for Atlanta.
Atlanta's management of the quarterback room will be fascinating with Taylor Heinicke still on the roster and Kirk Cousins rehabbing last year's injury. It is completely possible that it is Heinicke and Penix exclusively taking the preseason snaps.
Atlanta's preseason will kick-off August 9th at 7:00 PM against the Miami Dolphins. Aside from the quarterback room, it will be a great first look at Atlanta's positional battles. Atlanta is expected to have depth battles at corner, receiver, backup offensive line, edge, defensive line depth, and linebacker.
There are very few positions that are simply locked in without any level of competition. Whether as a starter or the backup Atlanta's depth chart is wide open at a number of positions. This opens up a path for undrafted free agents as well as draft picks to fight for and win contributing roles.
Atlanta's preseason will be defined by the quarterback conversation, but it isn't the most impactful result on Atlanta's 2024 season.
Positional battles are all that keeps a bland and lifeless preseason watchable. In truth, these battles could be decided in camp with the preseason being shortened by another game to prevent more injuries and keep the team's depth healthier going into the season.
Atlanta'snta preseason slate will include Miami, Baltimore, and Jacksonville. Atlanta will have a week off at the end of the preseason to finalize roster cuts and prepare for the Steelers. Arthur Smith's return to Atlanta will be in week one with Atlanta promised to receiver Smith's best gameplan. We are now less than two months away from having Atlanta Falcons football back on our screens.