When will training camp and preseason begin for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023?
Training camp will get started for the Atlanta Falcons on July 18th for the rookies, July 25th for the veterans, and the last practice will take place on August 27th. The Falcons have three preseason games on August 11th, 18th, and 24th.
The NFL has been barren ever since the NFL Draft concluded in late April. There has not been much going on for almost three months now as we have all been waiting for the start of training camp.
Also Read: The Atlanta Falcons quietly dominated their opponents in the second half
Here we will review the dates for when the Atlanta Falcons will be back on the practice field and the field for preseason. While we have seen players on the field for minicamps and voluntary workouts, we have not seen them in pads. Training camp and preseason are when we will finally see stars like Drake London, Tyler Allgeier, and Bijan Robinson out on the field making plays as the season inches ever closer.
Here is when training camp and preseason begins for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023
If you are eager to see the Atlanta Falcons on the field then you won't have to wait much longer. The Atlanta Falcons rookies will report to training camp on July 18th, while the veterans will report on July 25th. The final date for training camp will be on August 27th—just a couple of weeks before the regular season kicks off on September 10th
The Falcons will also have two joint practices in Miami against the Dolphins prior to their week one preseason game against those same Dolphins.
There will be a number of open practices during training camp. You have to secure tickets, which are free, in order to attend. To retrieve those tickets, go to the Falcons website by clicking here. The chart below details the dates of the Falcons' 2023 training camp.
Dates
Location
Thurs., Jul. 27-Sat., Jul. 29
Flowery Branch, GA
Mon., Jul. 31 - Wed., Aug. 2
Flowery Branch, GA
Fri., Aug. 4 - Sat., Aug. 5
Flowery Branch, GA
Tue., Aug. 8 - Wed., Aug. 9
Miami Gardens, FL
Sat., Aug. 26 - Sun., Aug. 27
Flowery Branch, GA
Their preseason will be underway on August 11th against the Dolphins with the following games being against the Bengals and Steelers on August 18th and 24th. The first preseason game against the Dolphins will be in Miami with the following two in Atlanta.
Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Miami Dolphins
Fri., Aug. 11
7:00 PM EDT
Miami, FL
Cincinnati Bengals
Fri., Aug. 18
7:30 PM EDT
Atlanta, GA
Pittsburgh Steelers
Thu., Aug. 24
7:30 PM EDT
Atlanta, GA
Those three AFC opponents will be the precursor to the start of the 2023 regular season. The Atlanta Falcons will remain at home to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 10 at 1:00 PM EDT.