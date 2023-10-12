Where do Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South rankings after week five?
By Nick Halden
4. Carolina Panthers
The Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers were the two teams in the NFC South to make splashy off-season moves. The Panthers brought in a myriad of veteran additions and traded up with the Chicago Bears for the first overall pick opting to select Bryce Young.
While Bryce has a lot of talent and deserves far more time to develop it is only fair to point out that right now it looks as if the team made the wrong decision. C.J. Stroud has been great for a Texans team with comparable offensive talent.
Letting Steve Wilks and Christian McCaffrey go both appear to be huge mistakes for the only team in the league yet to win a single game. Things have quickly gotten ugly for the Panthers in what is a lost season in a year the division was wide open. It is hard to see where the Panthers might go from here with Brian Burns set to hit free agency and the team lacking a clear direction.
If you're Carolina you have to think about selling off as many veterans as you can to add back draft picks. Bryce Young still may prove to be the answer but early returns have been concerning, to say the least.