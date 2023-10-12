Where do Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South rankings after week five?
By Nick Halden
2. Tampa Bay Bucs
The Bucs have easily been the most shocking team of the first quarter of the season. After an off-season full of sell-off moves the Bucs game into the year viewed as a rebuilding team that perhaps would be in the hunt for Caleb Williams. Instead, they have the best record in the division and have two impressive wins on the year with a quarterback who appears to be a franchise option.
Perhaps it truly was the Browns and Panthers that were the problem for Baker Mayfield. Baker has been great for Tampa and turned them into a playoff-contending team early on. It helps that the offensive line has played far better and the defense has gotten healthy and shown improvement.
While the way that this team is winning can be maintained they are playing over their skis just a bit and are due for some regression throughout the season. Mike Evans continues to be one of the more overlooked receivers in the league going out and putting up big numbers yet again no matter who is at the quarterback position.
This is a coaching staff and offense that has made some major changes and looks nothing close to the struggling unit we saw with Tom Brady at the end of last year.