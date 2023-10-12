Where do Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South rankings after week five?
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons
If Desmond RIdder is the quarterback we saw against the Houston Texans for at least a majority of the time this is clearly the best team in the division. The pass rush is yet to put it all together yet and still Atlanta's defense has been one of the league's better units and gave the offense time to figure it out.
This is Atlanta's year to take a big step forward out of rebuilding and back into the NFL conversation. With an easy schedule and a division up for grabs, it is easy to see Atlanta as the favorite if Ridder improves. With a great run game and solid weapons on the outside, the only possible complaint for this offense is the lack of deep threats.
Despite that Atlanta should still be viewed as the best team in the NFC South and a group that clearly has very winnable games on the remainder of their schedule. Despite Ridder's early struggles, there are a lot of reasons to feel great about this team moving forward.