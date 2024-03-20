Where do Atlanta Falcons rank among cities chances at 2024 title?
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Braves
The Braves are the one franchise in this city that can be considered among championship favorites. Their stacked offense and aces in Spencer Strider and Max Fried give them reason to believe they can beat anyone in a postseason series.
Atlanta has three legitimate MVP candidates in last year's MVP as well as 1st baseman Matt Olsen and 3rd baseman Austin Riley. It is fair to expect Michael Harris to take a step forward as well as he continues to develop. The team added Chris Sale to the rotation and brought back veteran Charlie Morton.
This is a team that is built for October and is only two years removed from winning it all. Atlanta's only real threat should be considered a Phillies team that has mentally beaten them each of the past two postseasons. If they can avoid Philly in the postseason or find a way past this mental hurdle there is no stopping a team that is World Series or bust.