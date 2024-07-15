Where do Atlanta Falcons rank in cities 2024 title hopes
By Nick Halden
5. Atlanta Dream
While the WNBA is enjoying a historic boom thanks to the addition of dynamic young rookies the Dream are floundering. Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard both have provided highlights but don't have enough talent around them to matter.
Atlanta needs a number one option and far better bench depth. In a quickly growing league, the Dream need to find a way to make moves or find themselves left behind in what has been such a fun year of the WNBA. Atlanta has to hope to find a more consistent outside shooter to help spread the floor and take some of the pressure off Gray.
4. Atlanta United
Not in my lifetime has the city been as excited and rallied around a group as they did early on. While the energy is still there losing has dampened it greatly. Watching Josef Martinez win MVP and Martino win coach of the year it felt as if Atlanta finally had something to be proud of.
Before Georgia's back-to-back titles and the Braves 2021 World Series win this was the first team to break through in what felt to be ages. The time since has been less than kind with their talent lessening and the coaching role always pointed to as a problem. The greatness that started out has been long lost.