Where do Atlanta Falcons rank in cities 2024 title hopes
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons holding the second spot on this list is less about their chances and more about the lack of options. The Falcons are at the very least a legitimate playoff team if things go according to plan.
Atlanta Dream and United have little chance of postseason relevance and the Hawks are likely a play-in team. Get hot in January and anything can happen. Atlanta shouldn't be among the league favorites to make the Super Bowl, however, with Cousins and their young offensive talent it isn't completely off the table.
For this to happen the Falcons must find a surprise source to generate a pass rush and Cousins would need to play at an MVP level. It is extremely doubtful this happen for a franchise that should simply be happy with playoff relevance.
Winning it all in year one is a rarity for any new head coach and quarterback. A seemingly cursed franchise in Atlanta getting it done would be shocking. Atlanta's likely ceiling is a first-round playoff win if the matchup falls the right way. Anything else would be a welcome surprise.