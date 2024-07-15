Where do Atlanta Falcons rank in cities 2024 title hopes
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Braves
The Braves are the only team on this list that has a very real chance to bring the city another title. Despite losing their ace and the defending MVP the Braves find a way to keep piling up wins. Falling into the wildcard and not forcing the team to take time off seems to be their benefit.
Atlanta's priority should simply be keeping their staff healthy and finding a way to add to the outfield ahead of the trade deadline. Any team forced to match up with the Braves this postseason are going to be greeted by Chris Sale and Max Fried. Two of the league's best arms who are going to give Atlanta a chance no matter which version of the offense shows up.
The middle of the Braves order is showing signs of life suggesting the offense is yet to hit their full stride. If they can find a way past Philly there isn't a team who will be favored over the Braves on either side of the bracket.
A deep pitching staff, underrated bullpen, and a lineup that is underachieving all suggest this is a potential World Series team who could simply be waiting to get hot at the perfect time.