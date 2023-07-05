Where do Falcons rank among NFC South threats?
By Nick Halden
4. Tampa Bay Bucs
If you're hosting a Baker Mayfield vs. Kyle Trask competition a year after finishing under .500 with Tom Brady your team might be in trouble. Tampa is doing the right thing, however, and easily has bragging rights over the division for the time being after winning a Super Bowl two seasons ago. A franchise that was lost won it all and beat Kansas City in one of the more impressive runs over the last half-decade.
For now, however, Tampa is going to have to get by on the memory of those contending teams and Super Bowl wins. While there will be highlights along the way considering Tampa's impressive receivers they have zero running game, a defense that can't rush the passer, and concerns in the secondary and along the offensive line.
Tampa kept key building blocks and that will help them from being completely awful, however, this isn't a team that is going to win more than five games if that. Baker or Kyle are going to limit this offense and good pass-rushing units are going to have an easy time without a run game to fear.
It would be shocking if at the end of this season, the Bucs aren't searching for a new quarterback and head coach.