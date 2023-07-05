Where do Falcons rank among NFC South threats?
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons
The only argument against Atlanta being clear division favorites is if you fully believe in Bryce Young or don't think Desmond Ridder is a capable starter. Otherwise, it is hard to make a case against the Falcons who had the best off-season of the division despite what pundits might suggest.
Atlanta's off-season was far too boring for many with the Jessie Bates signing being the only headline move. Terry Fontenot focused on building in the trenches while adding depth in the secondary giving Atlanta the most complete roster the team has had since the 2016 season.
Even if you don't believe in Desmond Ridder as a starter in this league plug Taylor Heinicke into Arthur Smith's lineup and this team is still winning the division. They have the best offense and the most balanced roster in the division.
After spending two seasons rebuilding the right way Fontenot and Smith are making a push to contend and have built the best roster in the NFC South. Winning the division would give Atlanta their first playoff game since 2017 and their first home playoff game since the 2016 season.