Where do the Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South rankings after week two?
By Nick Halden
4. Carolina Panthers
It was clear that the loss of Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore was going to hurt this team, however, it was close to impossible to anticipate how much. This is a team with an average run game and a rookie quarterback with a leaky offensive line without a number one target. The defense is everything we thought it could be but it has consistently been put in bad situations against the Saints and the Falcons.
It is going to be hard to win many games this season with the style of play that the offense had. It wasn't until the Saints went into soft coverage to run the clock that Young was able to move the ball consistently and score a touchdown. It is only the team's second touchdown of the season and speaks to the clear issues that the Panthers are facing moving forward.
Aside from the offensive line and the rookie mistakes that are expected of Young, the problem for the offense is obvious lack of separation from the receivers. While the lack of a number one target going into the year was a concern Carolina's veteran targets were expected to be productive. Veteran receivers like Julio Jones or Kenny Golladay should be hearing from the Panthers as the team clearly is in need of a desperation move at the position.