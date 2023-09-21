Where do the Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South rankings after week two?
By Nick Halden
3. New Orleans Saints
Yes, the defense has looked solid but this is still the team with the worst head coach in the division and a quarterback who is clearly carrying the struggles from last season. Both against the Titans and the Panthers the defense gave the team so many chances to run away with the game and they simply couldn't.
There is a reason that the Raiders parted ways with Derek Carr in favor of Jimmy G. and the Saints are going to find that out. Perhaps due to their defense and schedule the Saints will be a bit more interesting than expected but they clearly still have a myriad of roster and coaching concerns that shouldn't make them a serious threat for the division or in the wildcard race.
If there is one thing for the offense to feel great about moving forward it is Chris Olave who continues to look like the best receiver of his class. No offense intended to Drake London but objectively Olave has been the better player and continues to make impressive plays that change this offense.
If the Saints and Falcons' first two games are any indication when these two teams match up we are in for some truly ugly division football.