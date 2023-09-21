Where do the Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South rankings after week two?
By Nick Halden
2. Tampa Bay Bucs
It is only two games into the season but perhaps we wrote off Baker Mayfield and the Bucs a bit too quickly. When you lose a generational quarterback it is fair to expect your team to take a giant step backwards the next season. However, two games into the season and Tampa looks like a better team and more cohesive unit than they did a season ago.
There is a bit of justice as well in the Browns struggling at the quarterback position while Baker has been impressive two games into the season. There is a long way to go but the way that this team is winning and with their schedule can be maintained.
Baker is trusting the immense talent that he has at receiver and the Bucs defense looks far more interested in this season than they did a year ago. This still isn't a great roster but the Bucs could be a wildcard threat with an easy NFC schedule and in a soft division.
If you're Atlanta right now the clearest threat to you isn't Carolina or New Orleans as expected but an underdog Bucs team that has started the season 2-0 and quickly has fans buying in.