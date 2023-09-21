Where do the Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South rankings after week two?
By Nick Halden
1. Atlanta Falcons
You don't receive style points in this league at the end of the season all that matters is how many wins you stack together. The Falcons have a lot of room to improve but are 2-0 on the year and clearly the most complete team in the division. You have a team that has won two games with a quarterback clearly not playing close to his best football and a defense that can still improve in a number of areas.
Cordarrelle Patterson and Jeff Okudah will still return at some point this season and Atlanta already has one of the best run games in the league. The biggest question mark for this team is whether or not Desmond Ridder can quickly improve and make adjustments.
If the second-year quarterback is able the division is the Falcons to lose with a strong roster. However, any consistent struggles for Ridder and it is going to be an ugly race to the finish for the NFC South. Teams are going to start daring Ridder to beat them deep sitting on the short routes in man coverage and packing the line to stop Bijan and Tyler Allgeier.
For this team to be clearly the top contender and to win the NFC South Ridder has to continue to grow and prove to be a capable starter. A low bar that speaks to the talent on this roster and how great Arthur Smith is at creating in the run game.