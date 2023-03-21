Where do the Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South week one free agency grades?
Atlanta Falcons A-
Notable additions: Jessie Bates, David Onyemata, Kaden Elliss, Mack Hollins, Jonnu Smith, and Taylor Heinicke
Notable subtractions: Marcus Mariota and Isaiah Oliver
The Atlanta Falcons started free agency out hot with Fontenot addressing the team's defensive issues by adding Bates, Elliss, and Onyemata. Fontenot locked up the players the team was willing to pay for early before shifting back into bargain-hunting mode looking for players like Hollins who were potential bargains and perfect fits for Arthur Smith's offense.
Everything about Atlanta's front office and their early execution in free agency speaks to a team that isn't straying from the blueprint. The team is clearly willing to spend but is doing so cautiously only swinging big on players who are still in their prime with very low bust potential.
Add in Atlanta locking up Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom long term and it is clear the Falcons are won free agency early on.
Adding Taylor Heinicke on a two-year deal was an underrated signing as well giving the Falcons a player capable of winning consistently if Ridder is injured or proves not to be the answer. Heinicke would excel in Arthur's system as a starter with the head coach well acquainted with calling an offense with a quarterback who cannot throw the deep ball.
This is an Atlanta team that is quietly having a great off-season setting themselves up to return to playoff contention in 2023.