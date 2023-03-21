Where do the Atlanta Falcons fall in NFC South week one free agency grades?
Carolina Panthers A+
Notable Additions: Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, Vonn Bell, Hayden Hurst, Shy Tuttle, Andy Dalton, and DeShawn Williams
Notable Subtractions: D.J. Moore, Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, and D'Onta Foreman
Objectively the Carolina Panthers currently have had the best off-season a season after coming up just short of winning the NFC South. If not for key injuries in the secondary it is hard not to argue this team would have limited Mike Evans from an offensive explosion that gave the Bucs the comeback win and the division.
While refusing to give Steve Wilks the head coaching job remains a head-scratching decision they added a very capable leader in Frank Reich and now hold the first overall pick in the draft.
Add in an upgrade at running back, safety, tight-end, and backup quarterback and this team is clearly winning the off-season right now in the NFC South. Though their off-season will now be defined by whether or not they make the correct decision finding their quarterback with the first overall pick.
It seems clear at this point the NFC South is going to be a two-team race between the Panthers and Falcons with Atlanta having the advantage of having three years of experience with the current coaching staff and front office.