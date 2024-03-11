Where do the Atlanta Falcons rank in NFC South heading into free agency?
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta Falcons
It is tempting to put the Atlanta Falcons in first based solely on the departure of Arthur Smith and the money they will spend in free agency. Tampa deserves respect, however, considering their recent history of winning and the step forward the team took when it looked as if they were rebuilding.
For Atlanta, you have the clear quarterback concerns, a lack of an edge rusher, and a need for offensive depth at receiver. This is a team that with the right offseason can easily be in the NFC conversation.
Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot appear to be a great team that understands the urgency they are facing to win. That should translate into a splashy offseason that gives the team a chance to leap past the Bucs and put themselves in the NFC conversation.
Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London all are expected to take steps forward and Atlanta has built one of the better offensive lines in the league. Get the questions at quarterback answered and this team is going to be in the playoff race in what is clearly the weaker conference.