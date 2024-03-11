Where do the Atlanta Falcons rank in NFC South heading into free agency?
By Nick Halden
1. Tampa Bay Bucs
Tampa Bay deserves so much credit as a coaching staff and at quarterback for what they managed to accomplish last season. With Tom Brady and a myriad of veterans leaving the team, they were considered the bottom of the NFC South by many heading into the year. It was a fair assumption looking at the loss of talent and what they were able to accomplish the year before with Tom Brady.
Baker Mayfield stepped in and was able to help the team tread water long enough to figure it out and take control of the division. The team often won ugly but found a way to close out the division and won the first round of the NFC playoffs.
This is a team that cannot be discounted again heading into the 2024 season and deserves a healthy level of respect. While many of the Super Bowl pieces are gone they are still an experienced playoff roster.
Tampa is in the driver's seat if they bring back Baker Mayfield and the Falcons are unable to make big free-agent additions. A franchise that has been the doormat of the division followed Tom Brady to a Super Bowl and have continued that momentum and deserves to continue to be at the top until they are clearly dethroned.