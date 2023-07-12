Where does Arthur Smith rank among NFC South head coaches?
By Nick Halden
1. Frank Reich 40-33-1 Record
The fact that a head coach that is yet to call a play is ranked first overall speaks to just how poorly this division has been run. Reich is the only coach that you can make a clear case for being ranked first overall based on his lone postseason win and the fact he has a career-winning record.
Despite this, there are reasons for concern for Carolina, with the obvious being taking away the great leadership of Steve Wilks. Moving on from Wilks seems a desperation move and those rarely work out well even for a team that has as much young talent as Carolina.
Reich is supposed to be a guide for rookie quarterback Bryce Young and a Carolina offense that will be dealing with the loss of both Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore. While things clearly didn't work out in Indy there is reason to believe that long-term Reich will thrive in Carolina and be a consistent division threat over the next few seasons.
However, there are obvious concerns that this could go sideways based on Young's ability to stay healthy and a roster with obvious concerns in the secondary and in the trenches on both sides of the ball.