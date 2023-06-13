Where does Desmond Ridder among NFC South starters?
By Nick Halden
4. Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask
These rankings are not just considering a quarterback's ceiling in an ideal situation but the team that has been put around them this season. Mayfield is the assumed starter here but clearly is going to struggle with the team Tampa has put around him.
You have a rushing attack that is going to struggle leaving the Bucs offense in the same situation as last season simply heaving the ball up for Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Only this time it isn't a generational talent in the backfield leading your offense but either Mayfield or Trask.
Trask clearly has severe limitations to his game and Mayfield only has found success when in a great situation in Cleveland with two number-one options at receiver and two great running backs. This is a bad team with a terrible quarterback situation that is going to result in a lot of turnovers and frustration in the 2023 season.
While there will be some good moments considering the talent at receiver neither quarterback is a long-term starting option and clearly the Bucs are going to need a full rebuild and likely new leadership. If even the magic of Brady couldn't make this a .500 team how bad will this unit be with the off-season loss of talent and trading out Tom for Baker Mayfield?