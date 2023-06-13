Where does Desmond Ridder among NFC South starters?
By Nick Halden
2. Desmond Ridder
If we are simply looking at the offense built around the quarterback and the roster as a whole Desmond Ridder would be ranked a spot higher. Ridder is in such a great position in Atlanta with two elite targets and three running backs capable of rushing for 1,000 yards.
Add in a greatly improved defense and Ridder's ability to create and the Atlanta quarterback is going to surprise a lot of people this year. Having already been written off by a lot of NFL media and fans expectations are beyond low for a player who has all of the right tools to be a successful starter at this level.
Ridder has the benefit of having been in Arthur Smith's offense for a year now and a full off-season of reps with clearly the division's most talented group of skill players. It is easy to make the argument based on expectations and the roster around him that Ridder is set up for the most success in the 2023 season.