Where does Kirk Cousins rank among NFC South quarterbacks after Week 2
By Nick Halden
4. Bryce Young/Andy Dalton
There is no defense of the level of play from second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Just as there is no defense of the franchise setting him up for failure and benching the young quarterback for Andy Dalton, where is this team going with Dalton? It doesn't matter who is at quarterback they aren't contending for anything other than a top-five pick.
Allow Young to learn on the job and hope he can figure things out in the middle of the mess you created. This move speaks to the desperation of ownership to be relevant. Not understanding the reason they are in the situation is exactly because of these types of decisions.
You gave up a generational running back based on injury frustrations and traded a great receiver in D.J. Moore for the chance to draft Bryce Young. What is the quarterback supposed to do in this mess? Yes, you would hope Young at least showed flashes and looked better than he had the first year of his career.
However, the correct move isn't punting and further damaging his confidence. Allow Young to start and attempt to figure it out. Worst case scenario you get better draft picks and have another chance at the position.