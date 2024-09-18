Where does Kirk Cousins rank among NFC South quarterbacks after Week 2
By Nick Halden
3. Derek Carr
Derek Carr and the New Orleans offense are on an all-time heater. Give the running game credit and Carr for hitting early deep shots in both games and putting it away early. However, there still isn't a reason to buy into the New Orleans Saints even after this torrid start.
Two games ago pundits and fans alike were talking about how long until the team gave Spencer Rattler a look. Carr's contract was viewed as one of the worst in the league and the team was expected to contend for nothing aside from a top-ten draft pick.
Give Carr credit for how he has played and pushed the Saints into the conversation. Still, two games aren't enough to take away the struggles we saw last season and why the Raiders gave up on their franchise quarterbacks.
This team is going to lose a lot of fans money in the weeks ahead as the offense cools off and fans begin to realize what they actually are. An aging team with a subpar quarterback who has gotten off to an unreal start. Whether it is Joe Flacco or Josh Dobbs last season heaters happen to non-franchise quarterbacks and that is the case here.