Where does Kirk Cousins rank among NFC South quarterbacks after Week 2
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
Let's be honest Kirk Cousins makes it second on this list based only on one clutch drive and career accomplishments. Cousins is a superior quarterback to Carr in nearly every aspect when you look at their respective careers. While that hasn't been the case two games into the season it is only fair to give the veteran a bit of grace based on Monday night and his career.
'Cousins has long faced the narrative that he's a good quarterback who can't win in the playoffs or prime time. A veteran who is enough to make your team good but not great. Monday that narrative was obliterated for at least this week with one of the most impressive drives in recent Atlanta history.
The power of his throws and confidence in his decisions were both suddenly there when it mattered most. Cousins looked like the borderline MVP candidate he was for the Vikings last season and not the aging veteran he was in Week 1.
If the confidence and decision-making can translate from the final drive, he is easily the best quarterback in the NFC South. A great moment and a step forward for the veteran.