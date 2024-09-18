Where does Kirk Cousins rank among NFC South quarterbacks after Week 2
By Nick Halden
1. Baker Mayfield
These rankings are factoring in career but leaning heavily on last season and the first two games of this year. With this in mind, no one in the NFC South has momentum and kept it as well as Baker Mayfield. Yes, Carr ended the season well and is red hot to start the year. However, what was the story heading into the year and how was last year defined for the veteran?
The opposite is true for Baker who pulled off a playoff upset and led his team to a surprise NFC South title. A year after Tom Brady walked away the Bucs continued to show why they should have been the division favorites. With a 2-0 start the Bucs are yet again putting the division and NFC on notice.
It was the most impressive win of any team in the NFC South taking down a Lions team throwing everything at Tampa. This game matters in the NFC playoff picture and the Lions understand this. To be able to take the Lions best punch in Week 2 and find a way to win speaks to this team and their quarterback. Cleveland and Carolina both continue to realize they chose to punt on a franchise quarterback for lesser options.