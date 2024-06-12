Where should each Atlanta Falcons star be drafted in fantasy football?
By Nick Halden
1. Bijan Robinson RB2
The absolute floor for Robinson is the fourth back off the board in a completely mismanaged draft. Breece Hall and Jonathan Taylor are the only players with arguments to rank ahead of Bijan aside from the obvious. As long as Christian McCaffrey continues to prove he can stay healthy he is the primary back.
One that Atlanta has mentioned in comparison to how they want to use Bijan Robinson. While there are question marks about which target Kirk Cousins is going to prefer in Atlanta, there is no confusion over who is the primary back. Bijan Robinson could be the second player off the board in a lot of fantasy drafts and is deserving of that consideration.
The only reason for caution here are the questions about Atlanta's defense and a tough early slate. These two factors could force Atlanta to put the ball in the air a lot early on in the season. However, an easy closing schedule is going to aid Robinson's value down the stretch. After McCaffrey is off the board there isn't a wrong time to select the second-year player. Robinson should be expected to be far more active as a receiver as well with Kirk Cousins now under center.