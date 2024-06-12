Where should each Atlanta Falcons star be drafted in fantasy football?
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins QB15
This is where fantasy football diverges from reality just a bit. Starters with less talent and more scrambling ability are going to obviously be far more valuable. In no particular order, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Joe Burrow, and Kyler Murray all are far better starting options.
Kirk Cousins is likely in the backup territory in your league or as a lower-tier starter if you choose to prioritize weapons. Additionally, players with possibly more fantasy upside include Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love.
At best you should be looking at Kirk Cousins as the 14th or 15th quarterback off the board. Based on the offense that Atlanta will run and his lack of ability to create with his legs. This puts Cousins in the same conversation as Tua or Jared Goff.
Cousins is likely going to play a role for your team only if you're playing in a deeper league, dealing with injury, or rotating the quarterback position prioritizing skill position depth. No matter the reasoning Kirk is the most impactful player on Atlanta's roster and arguably the least relevant fantasy piece of their top options.