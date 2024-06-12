Where should each Atlanta Falcons star be drafted in fantasy football?
By Nick Halden
3. Drake London WR13
Whether this is incredible value or just about right depends on whether Kyle Pitts or London becomes Kirk Cousins' primary target. London has elite ability but is on an offense that is going to have Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Darnell Mooney all demanding touches as well.
In order the players that should be ahead of London on almost every draft board are as follows: Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, JaMarr Chase, A.J. Brown, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Chris Olave, and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Those 12 players have either a more consistent record or a higher upside than London. Drake isn't going to be a consistent touchdown threat with Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts being far more obvious scorers. However, his talent and upside still demand that he is a top-15 selection at the position.
There are arguments to be made that London could sneak inside the top-12 bordering as a top ten. However, this is buying high on a player that is yet to put together an 1,000-yard season. Drake London is a solid selection but there are 12 players in front of him locked into being the primary targets.