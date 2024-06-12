Where should each Atlanta Falcons star be drafted in fantasy football?
By Nick Halden
4. Kyle Pitts TE4
Kyle Pitts has the talent to be the first player picked at his position. A sentiment that has been true each of the past three seasons with only his rookie year being the expected result. However, after Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, and Mark Andrews who would you rather take a chance on?
If Kirk Cousins can get on the same page with Kyle early on it is going to be a breakout season. Kyle has all of the ability but simply has lacked the quarterback and health. There is every reason to believe it finally comes together this year and Pitts puts up monster numbers as Atlanta's primary target.
5. Younghoe Koo K5
Younghoe Koo has been the best part of Atlanta's offense for the last few years. However, there were a few concerning misses last season and his lack of range came into play more than once. Koo is one of the best kickers in the game based on his reliability and history of hitting clutch kicks.
With that said, there is slight reason for concern heading into 2024. As is the case with every kick managers need to keep a close eye on Koo in the early going. Justin Tucker, Harrison Butker, Brandon Aubrey, and Evan McPherson are the only clearly superior options.