Which Falcons are entering the final year of their contract?
The Atlanta Falcons have managed to stay away from losing any big-name free agents over the past few years. They have managed to sign their own before they hit the open market, and it also helps when you don't hit on a lot of your draft picks.
This season their biggest loss was Calais Campbell who appears to be heading to retirement or a new team after the Falcons essentially shut the door on bringing him back.
Looking to 2025, the Falcons will have a couple of key starters heading to the open market if Terry Fontenot cannot agree to a long-term contract before then. Let's look at the full list of players heading into the final year of their contract.
Offensive players entering final year of contract with the Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have 16 offensive players who are due to hit the open market if actions are not made before then—one of which would be a huge loss.
2025 offensive unrestricted free agents
- Taylor Heinicke, QB
- Avery Williams, RB/KR/PR
- Rondale Moore, WR
- KhaDarel Hodge, WR
- Tucker Fisk, TE
- Storm Norton, OT
- Drew Dalman, C
2025 offensive restricted (RFA) and exclusive rights free agents (ERFA)
- Carlos Washington Jr., RB (ERFA)
- Ryan Swoboda, OT (ERFA)
- Tyler Vrabel, OT (ERFA)
- Barry Wesley, OT (ERFA)
- John Leglue, OG (ERFA
- Ryan Neuzil, C (RFA)
- Kyle Hinton, C (RFA)
As you can see, Drew Dalman is the big name on the offense. He has improved each season and if he is allowed to hit the open market, he will land a big payday. There is no reason to think he won't flourish in Zac Robinson's offense so extending him as soon as possible would be the best outcome.
Defensive players entering final year of contract with Falcons
On the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons have 22 players entering their final year. The secondary is the area that is going to be hit the worst as they have a few starters due for the open market.
2025 defensive unrestricted free agents
- Kentavius Street, DL
- Ta'Quon Graham, DL
- James Smith-Williams, DL
- Tommy Togiai, DL
- Eddie Goldman, DL
- Demone Harris, DL
- Ade Ogundeji, OLB
- Lorenzo Carter, OLB
- A.J. Terrell, CB
- Mike Hughes, CB
- Antonio Hamilton, CB
- Kevin King, CB
- Natrone Brooks, CB
- Richie Grant, S
- Lukas Denis, S
2025 defensive restricted (RFA) and exclusive rights free agents (ERFA)
- LaCale London, DL (ERFA)
- Willington Previlon, DL (ERFA)
- Nate Landman, LB (RFA)
- Milo Eifler, LB (RFA)
- Donavan Mutin, LB (ERFA)
- Dee Alford, CB (RFA)
- Micah Abernathy, S (RFA)
A.J. Terrell is the huge ticket. The All-Pro CB is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. With so much unknown around him, the Falcons need to bring him back. Mike Hughes, Kentavius Street, and Ta'Quon Graham are some other players who would be nice to bring back.
As for the RFA and ERFAs, Nate Landman was an ERFA this offseason and was brought back. He will become an RFA which gives the Falcons a little less control since other teams can jump in to make offers.
Depending on how LaCale London and Dee Alford play in 2024, the Falcons could bring them back as well.
If the Falcons cannot reach an extension with any of these players by the season's end, next offseason is going to be a bit more stressful than this year. They need to get some business done before now and next March.