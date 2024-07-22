Who is most like to be an Atlanta Falcons 2024 draft bust?
By Nick Halden
Looking back at the Atlanta Falcons 2024 draft class it is easy to make the argument about which picks are most likely to prove to be a bust. Michael Penix Jr. is an easy name to point to through no fault of his own but due to the situation, he has been drafted into. Penix is going to be the only top-ten pick not expected to start for the next two years.
The rest of the top ten either already have starting jobs or are expected to by the 2025 season. The best path for Penix is the quarterback making it impossible to keep him out of the lineup in 2026. This makes the argument for who is the most likely bust in this draft class extremely easy.
Michael Penix Jr. has been set for failure with the Atlanta Falcons mismanagement
Penix was brought in to be the future of the franchise after the team already signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal. As you attempted to make a playoff push you drafted a two-year bench player hoping he would develop into a long-term answer.
This isn't to say Penix is a definite bust rather pointing out the likelihood of it in the current situation. How many players taken after Penix are going to put up big numbers in the next two years? Out of the three first-round pass rushers Atlanta didn't take how many have a big rookie season?
Will Rome Odunze or Brock Bowers put up big numbers in their first two seasons? Will passing on a tackle to replace Kaleb McGary come back to haunt Atlanta? There are simply far too many chances in the next two seasons for Atlanta to have whiffed on a player who could help them win games now.
Sitting down Penix for at least two seasons as an older prospect is still such odd decision-making. You trust him enough to be the future of your franchise but don't expect him to start for at least two years. One could suggest that spending a top-ten pick on a quarterback who won't be ready for two seasons is not only a reach but a borderline bust within itself.
Atlanta's draft decisions remain the oddest sequence of the offseason and calls their front office into question.