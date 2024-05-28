Who is the biggest threat to the Atlanta Falcons winning the NFC South?
By Nick Halden
Looking at each NFC South roster it becomes clear that it will be a two-team race between the defending division champs and the Falcons. Carolina can't be in the conversation with any level of seriousness. The Panthers' complete dysfunction and inability to set up Bryce Young has been well covered. They will be in the hunt for top three pick and very well could be the worst team in the league by the end of the 2024 season.
New Orleans is in a far better position than Carolina but is heading in the wrong direction. Pushing themselves into a worse cap situation by signing Derek Carr hasn't aged well thus far. Carr's most memorable moments have been yelling at teammates and missed throws.
There were great moments for the veteran quarterback as well but watching the veteran it becomes clear why the Raiders wanted to move on. Add in the lack of moves this offseason due to the cap space and this aging roster isn't likely to contend for anything in 2024.
If the Saints would accept their position and lean into a rebuild they would be far better off. It will take at least two years of tough moves to fix the situation and every year New Orleans decides to run it back pushes serious contention a year further down the road.
Leaving us with the Bucs and the Falcons whose case for winning the division is completely dependent on the hypothetical impact of their coaching and offensive additions. While their ceiling is much higher than Tampa's it is the Bucs who are the proven team.
A roster that lost Tom Brady found a way to not only make the playoffs but win a home playoff game against the Eagles. It was as impressive of a showing as one can expect from the NFC South. Leaving this team deserving of respect.
Expectations of a step forward would be fair with Baker Mayfield having another full offseason to adjust to the offense and build chemistry with his teammates. Atlanta at their potential is a better team and roster but the experience of Tampa deserves healthy respect heading into the season.