Who will the Atlanta Falcons play in 2024?
Looking to next season, here are the Atlanta Falcons 14 opponents
After a season that started with a lot of hype, the Atlanta Falcons fell off a cliff and it ultimately resulted in the firing of head coach Arthur Smith.
With a new head coach and new quarterback in 2024, the Falcons will be looking to fight for the playoffs to finally break their playoff drought. To do so they will have to go through their three divisional rivals twice and these 11 other opponents.
Atlanta Falcons 2024 opponents
The NFL's formula for finding who will play who makes it so you don't know every team's slate of opponents until the conclusion of the regular season.
Each team plays their divisional rivals twice each, one division in both the AFC and NFC, two opponents who finished in the same place in their division in the same conference and one in the opposite conference.
So, with that, here are the home and road opponents for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.
Home opponents:
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Road opponents:
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Carolina Panthers
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Commanders
- Minnesota Vikings
The Falcons will have an extra home game since teams alternate between an extra home and road game after the NFL added a 17th game a few years ago.
This figures to be a tougher schedule in 2024. You have to play teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys who should be contenders next season.
The good news is that they play many teams where you just don't know what they are going to be. Who will quarterback the Seahawks, Steelers, Raiders, Broncos, and Commanders next season? Will the Vikings bring back Kirk Cousins? And the Falcons play in the NFC South, which always helps.