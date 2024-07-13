Who will the Atlanta Falcons play in 2024 preseason?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons preseason is less than a month away with anticipation building for meaningless football. It will offer Atlanta fans their first game action since early January and give an inside look at ongoing position battles.
All of the headlines, however, will be around the management of the quarterback position and when Micheal Penix Jr. makes his debut. With Kirk Cousins' health in question to start the year it would be fair to expect a heavy dose of the rookie and Taylor Heinicke.
The duo is expected to compete for the backup role with the obvious inside track going to the 8th overall pick. If Heinicke wins the job it is a concern for Atlanta and Penix moving forward. Atlanta's first look at both quarterbacks this season will be on August 9th against the Dolphins.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins, August 9th, 7:00 PM EST Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens, August 17th, 12:00 PM EST Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons, August 23rd, 7:00PM EST
While the results remain meaningless it is a great chance to evaluate not only the quarterback position both other positional battles that go beyond camp. Starters and rotations will suggest where each player stands and what the final roster should be expected to look like.
It will be the first preseason for Raheem Morris as well, offering insight into his approach to begin the year. Miami will be especially interesting to watch as Kirk Cousins is unlikely to be ready to take the field and we should be given at least a half of Penix.
Quarterback John Paddock remains on the roster but seems doubtful to receive playing time in a crowded position group. It is important to note that preseason results should always be taken with a grain of salt even at the quarterback position. Desmond Ridder's hot start last season drives home this reminder that these games are simply glorified dress rehearsals with every team unwilling to t