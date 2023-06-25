Why the Atlanta Falcons don't necessarily need to add another wide receiver
The Atlanta Falcons roster and scheme is set up in a way that allows to go without a true number-two wide receiver
There has been some talk recently about the Atlanta Falcons needing to add another wide receiver to their team. They have Drake London who will be their top WR but past him there isn't a player who is a clear compliment to London.
It makes sense that everyone is talking about them needing another wide receiver, but this is not your typical team. The way this Falcons team is constructed allows them to cover up for what is a perceived hole on the depth chart.
The Atlanta Falcons can live without a true number-two wide receiver
The Atlanta Falcons are not the Cincinnati Bengals (in more ways than one). The Falcons, at least last year, were as reliant on their running game as the Bengals were with their passing game, hence why the Bengals have the best wide receiving core while the Falcons have the best running back core in the NFL.
While it would certainly be nice to have Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, the Falcons don't need that trio to score touchdowns. The same can be said about the Bengals, they don't need Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson to shred the NFL—which is why there is talk about them cutting Joe Mixon.
You get the idea, having an elite number-two WR does not hold as much value for Arthur Smith.
The Falcons should feel confident about their receiving threats because they have interchangeable parts. Of course, Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge, and Scotty Miller can play outside but so can Kyle Pitts. Pitts can be a number-one wide receiver on most teams, so the Falcons, in a way, do have an elite second receiver.
When Pitts plays outside, Jonnu Smith can take his place at tight end. Then you also have Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson who can and will take reps at receiver.
Needless to say, while it would be nice to bring in, let's say, DeAndre Hopkins, the Atlanta Falcons don't need to. They have their pieces for Arthur Smith who is among the most creative playcallers in the NFL. The offense will be just fine.