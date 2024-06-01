Why Atlanta Falcons fans should ignore negative offseason grades
By Nick Halden
Grades on the Atlanta Falcons offseason have been less than kind across NFL media. The reasoning is consistent with the draft pick of Michael Penix Jr. and the signing of Kirk Cousins listed as the reasons Atlanta's offseason is being viewed so harshly.
This is more than fair the Falcons reached for Penix and signed Cousins at top dollar over a four-year deal. Being critical of this is easy and the only clear take until we see what Penix is capable of becoming. Signing a quarterback in Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal and taking a rookie quarterback inside the top ten knowing he has no chance at starting is a giant leap.
One that is only going to age well for the front office if the rookie quarterback proves to be a franchise option long-term. Any other outcome and this was a failed move and a terrible decision for a front office afraid of reliving the past two seasons.
With all of this in mind, what these grades are ignoring is what a great offseason Atlanta had despite this possible mistake. Getting rid of Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder in exchange for Raheem Morris and Kirk Cousins changes the outlook and attitude of the team.
Atlanta found a way to add value by trading Desmond Ridder and bringing in depth at receiver. Atlanta is getting back a healthy Grady Jarrett, Troy Andersen, and Avery Williams after losing all three players for all or most of the 2023 season.
The Falcons finally have a young exciting OC in Zac Robinson who will get the ball consistently to Atlanta's young stars. Atlanta's decisions at the quarterback position are causing all of this to be lost in what is easily the more interesting story.
In a quarterback-driven league, it is far more interesting to talk about a possible quarterback controversy and why the Falcons are going in the wrong direction because of it. The idea of where Cousins could land if Penix proves to be capable sooner than expected. These are the stories that are more likely to catch interest and generate headlines.
While this is more than fair and what Atlanta set itself up for, it continues to ignore the bigger picture. The Falcons greatly improved at the two most important positions for your franchise head coach and quarterback. Add in receiver depth and a new OC and there is every reason to still be very optimistic about the direction this team is heading no matter what the offseason grades might say.