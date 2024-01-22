Why Jim Harbaugh could be a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed a myriad of candidates for their head coaching job. Say what you will about Arthur Blank, but the Atlanta owner has made good on putting together a complete search for the Falcons' next leader. One name that has made headlines is current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
Coming off of a National Championship it is thought that Jim is going to make his return to the NFL. What makes Atlanta a potential fit for the head coach is perfectly clear. Look both at his coaching style at Michigan and at his 49ers team that went to three straight conference title games.
Fans easily forget that this isn't the loaded 49ers teams we are used to seeing now. This was a franchise that had not been to the playoffs since 2002. They were in the middle of a long drought when it came to winning seasons and Harbaugh stepped in and won from the start.
He did this with his coaching, fundamental defense, and a controlling run game. Harbaugh didn't have a star at the quarterback position just two capable starters that each had strong runs. This is almost exactly how Atlanta's roster is built to win.
Harbaugh has a great start to the run game with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier as his primary options. The defense has strong pieces and a clear identity. Add a bit of depth at corner and an edge rusher and this team needs very little from the quarterback position to win.
Whether during his time with Michigan or the 49ers, we have seen Harbaugh beat far superior quarterbacks and offenses with his style of play.
Jim's potential fit in Atlanta is obvioobviouslyus based simply on the fact his coaching style is their clearest path to winning. Yes, Ben Johnson and a myriad of other potential fits are interesting. But none have the proven history of winning as recently as Harbaugh does.
If given the choice of their top potential head coaches Jim should be at the top of the list based on the obvious fit.