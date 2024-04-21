Why the Atlanta Falcons would trade down in Thursday's first-round
By Nick Halden
The reasons the Atlanta Falcons could trade down in this year's first round are becoming clearer as we near the draft. The Falcons hold the 8th overall pick and it seems that there is a great possibility that one of the top four quarterbacks, Joe Alt, or Malik Nabers will be enough for another team to make the move of trading up.
If the Falcons were able to add an additional day-two pick and still get a first-round edge, it is the obvious choice. While this all depends on how far Atlanta traded down it seems that at worst the team would still be able to target Latu as their first-round pick.
There is also the possibility the team chooses to look at the corner position though this need seems less dire. Atlanta trading down for more assets makes far more sense than trading up or sitting in their current position. With that said, the team is obviously entirely dependent on a team being desperate enough to trade up.
If that isn't the case the Falcons' clearest path is drafting Dallas Turner. While Latu and Verse both have arguments to be the pick as well, Turner appears to be the safest selection. The level of competition the edge has faced along with his build make him the safest pick for a team with a history of busts at the position.
The potential cost for moving up to Atlanta's pick should be at least a 2nd round selection. Anything less and the Falcons are on the losing end of the deal.
The draft should be interesting for Falcons fans with Terry Fontenot taking a far from traditional approach in seasons past. This year seems to be even more wide open with the team making blockbuster moves in free agency and aside from edge rusher lacking any obvious roster holes. The first-round of the NFL Draft will begin Thursday, April 25th at 8:00 PM EST.