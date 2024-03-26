Why the Atlanta Falcons wouldn't take a pass rusher in round one
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons' desperation at the edge position has been a consistent problem for much of the decade. What great pass rusher have the Falcons had in the last three coaching staffs? As much as it might irk some Atlanta fans Vic Beasley Jr. is the right answer.
A player that many fans seem to believe doesn't love the game is your franchise's best pass rusher in recent history. This speaks to Vic's accomplishments as much as it does the team's lack of ability to get to the quarterback.
With this in mind, it makes sense that the Falcons should be completely focused on drafting a pass rusher in round one. There are three prospects with an argument to go inside the top ten at the edge position.
Atlanta shouldn't stray from this plan unless two specific players were to fall in the draft. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Joe Alt should be exceptions to Atlanta's plan in the first round.
Harrison Jr. is an elite talent that should be a top-three draft pick. However, due to the desperation at quarterback, it is completely on the table that picks 1-4 are going to be Caleb Williams, J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels in some order.
If that happens the Falcons are three picks away with both Alt and Harrison on the board. This leaves the possibility that one of the two slips their way. These are the only two players and scenarios that should have the Falcons not take a pass rusher.
The likely way this plays out even if four quarterbacks are taken inside the top seven picks is with Alt and Harrison all off the board and Atlanta having their choice between the top three edge rushing targets.
In some ways, this is the best thing that can happen for the franchise. It allows them to take what they truly need without the pressure of passing on a franchise cornerstone.