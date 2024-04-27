Why the Falcons shouldn't be compared to Jordan Love's Packers
By Nick Halden
The consistent comparison since the Atlanta Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. 8th overall has been the Packers and Jordan Love. This comparison might make sense at first glance but let's consider how it played out for the Packers.
Aaron Rodgers was a proven MVP quarterback who was still in his prime and had a playoff roster. There is also the fact that the Packers made the move far deeper in the draft. It was a roster that had a chance to win the NFC and lacked the glaring holes on Atlanta's roster. The Packers built for a future they were unsure of the Falcons know they have at least two years of Kirk Cousins as the starting quarterback.
Being a proven winner gives you far more ability to go out and take risks. Atlanta being compared to a franchise that was a consistent NFC contender and had won a Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers is completely off base. It ignores the situation both franchises were in and simply points to the last team to take a first round quarterback when they didn't need to.
There is a reason this is the story that is chosen and not Trey Lance or another comparison of a similar move that failed. Jordan Love sat behind Rodgers and turned into a good starting quarterback.
However, the comparison doesn't work because the same may not prove true for Penix Jr. It is a failed comparison based on the fact the Packers were a proven playoff team without the huge roster holes the Falcons are dealing with.
Corner, edge, and receiver are all depth concerns for a team that has a chance to steal a playoff spot in an easy division. Instead of contributing to winning now the team is planning for two years down the road working under the assumption they won't be back in this same position but failing to set themselves up to go a step further. The move is getting deserved criticism for a lack of situational planning and understanding.