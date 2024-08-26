Why the Falcons week one revenge game is already a must win
By Nick Halden
Calling the Atlanta Falcons season opener a must-win is considering one thing, the two games to follow. After the season opener against the Steelers, the Falcons will travel to Philly for Monday Night Football. Giving the team a short week where they will face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
What is the argument the Falcons don't go 1-2 in this stretch? Making an argument for the Falcons against the Chiefs involves far too many hypotheticals and needed mistakes from Patrick Mahomes. For the Eagles, it could be argued they could be upset if the bad finish to last season was indicative of things to come.
Still, the fact the game is in Philly with a far more proven roster a win seems very unlikely. This leaves Atlanta going 1-2 if they can open the season with a win over the Steelers. Not an ideal record but one the team can easily survive with an easy schedule to finish the year and two layups in their own division.
If the Falcons lose in week one the team will be off to an 0-3 start
If you cannot beat Arthur Smith's struggling Steelers offense, you have zero chance against the Chiefs or Eagles. Starting the season 0-3 followed by two divisional games could dig the Falcons an impossible hole to climb out of even with an extremely easy finish to the year.
The best-case scenario for the Falcons, beat the Steelers in week one and hope for one upset in the next two weeks. Losing in week one leaves Atlanta vulnerable and will put an unhealthy level of urgency far too early on in the season.
While a new Atlanta coaching staff will need time to learn their roster and make adjustments in games that matter the Falcons still should be heavily favored in week one. They have the better offensive line, quarterback, safeties, and back.
Losing this game to Arthur Smith ahead of the two most difficult games on the schedule would be a bad sign. One that suggests perhaps the Falcons aren't set for the turnaround the team and fans believe they are in for this season.