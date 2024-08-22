Why Younghoe Koo's preseason collapse shouldn't concern Falcons fans
By Nick Halden
Raheem Morris has made it clear what he believes about the value of these preseason games in the Atlanta Falcons' first two games of the season. The head coach started as few starters as possible and quickly pulled key backups off the field.
One exception to this has been veteran kicker Younghoe Koo. Atlanta doesn't have another option on the roster and has kept the veteran on the field in scoring situations. After a solid first game, the wheels fell off on the road against the Ravens.
Despite three ugly misses Atlanta Falcons fans shouldn't be concerned about Koo
Koo missed three kicks to the left and cost the Falcons a game that didn't matter. If the kicker makes any of those three attempts it is an Atlanta win and you feel a little better about the other two misses. All three were badly hooked to the left and were kicks that Koo typically knocks through in his sleep.
This isn't to argue there shouldn't be a bit of concern or that it is completely nothing. Rather pointing out the reality of the situation and Koo's accomplished career. The veteran ranks 4th in NFL history knocking through 88% of his kicks and coming up consistently clutch in big moments.
Koo's struggles were shocking but it isn't panic time for such an accomplished player. Even if the struggles continue in Friday's preseason finale the Falcons have reason to believe Koo will figure it out.
The only time for concern is if this continues once the games truly matter. Barring this Atlanta has every reason to believe it was simply a bad day for a proven player who has been one of the few reliable pieces on Atlanta's roster.
Younghoe Koo missing three straight kicks was jarring at the moment and unexpected. However, his accomplishments and extensive track record are far too impressive to put too much into what was one awful day in a game that had no meaning.