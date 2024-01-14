Will Desmond Ridder be back with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024?
By Nick Halden
Whether or not the Atlanta Falcons decide to bring back Desmond Ridder is very much up in the air. What is obvious is the team will make a change in the position and look to make at least one impactful addition.
It would be shocking to not see both Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside move on from. Heinicke saves the team cap space while Logan is a non-factor at the position. This means the likely answer for the Falcons is keeping Desmond Ridder.
However, the team will likely bump Ridder down to the third quarterback spot on the roster. With a new coaching regime moving in Ridder is a cheap third emergency option. The new coaching staff can bring in the franchise quarterback of the future as well as a reliable veteran backup.
Ridder is on a third-round rookie contract making him a very cheap depth option in his third season. While Ridder is clearly not a starter in this league, the team could develop him as a backup option and have cheap insurance.
Perhaps with another coach Ridder would develop into a reliable backup option despite his rough tenure as a starter. Moving on from Ridder may sound like the obvious decision but it isn't the smart one. The Falcons need to continue to be wise with their cap space and they will not find a cheaper or more reliable option for their third option at the position.
It will be fascinating to watch the offseason develop as Arthur Blank attempts to find both Atlanta's coach and quarterback of the future. The quarterback chase will likely depend on which head coach Atlanta lands. However, from the talent on this roster and Blank's attitude it is clear this team will attempt to have a splashy offseason and make moves to win now.
Part of that is looking for bargains both in free agency and on your own roster. Desmond Ridder is just that for a team that could use the much-maligned quarterback as a solid depth piece in 2024.