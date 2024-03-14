Will Kyle Pitts give Kirk Cousins his No. 8 jersey?
The question on everyone's mind.
The Atlanta Falcons made one of the biggest moves in free agency when they signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal worth $180 million. Cousins was considered the best quarterback on the free agent market and now he's a Falcon for at least the next several years.
The burning question on everyone's mind though is what number will Cousins wear when he suits up for the Falcons for the first time? Cousins' preferred number eight jersey is currently donned by former first-round pick Kyle Pitts.
According to James Palmer, Pitts and Cousins have discussed the jersey number and Cousins was willing to write a check whether that be to Pitts, to a charity of Pitts' choice or whatever the tight end wants. Pitts told Cousins that all he wants is targets.
Who will wear No. 8 for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024?
Pitts was drafted by the Falcons in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft so the jersey was rightfully his first. That being said, Cousins has worn 8 in the NFL since 2014, his third year in the league. He wore number 12 in his first two years with Washington. Cousins wore No. 8 all throughout his college years at Michigan State too, so the number is clearly meaningful for him.
From the conversation James Palmer included above, it sounds like Pitts is willing to hand over his No. 8 jersey to Cousins if the quarterback repays him with targets. That could be easier said than done with all of the weapons the new Falcons quarterback has in Atlanta.