Will the Atlanta Falcons continue to make moves in free agency?
By Nick Halden
Free agency has fallen silent not only for the Atlanta Falcons but for much of the league. After the initial wave of signings teams are adjusting their cap and turning their attention toward extensions and the draft. Many of the players left on the market are veterans who will be looking for cheap short-term deals.
It would be surprising to see Atlanta make any moves of major significance based on who is on the market and their cap situation. The Falcons are likely done in free agency until after the draft. The only exception could be bringing back their own pieces or signing bargain-depth pieces.
With all the moves Atlanta made at receiver and the addition of quarterback Kirk Cousins the cap situation is extremely tight. While it is yet to be fully updated a safe estimate is that the current Falcons have $1-3 million left in cap space.
This can obviously change with cuts and possible contract changes or extensions. A.J. Terrell could be extended while players like Lorenzo Carter or Taylor Heinicke could be cut to make room for new additions.
Atlanta focused their free agency period on adding offensive talent and that speaks to what they will do in the draft. Their first-round pick should be spent at edge with depth being drafted along the defensive line and in the secondary.
Atlanta's lack of depth defensively is clear and should be addressed both in the draft and in bargain veteran signings.
However, Atlanta is done making splashy moves in free agency this offseason. With all the stars off the board and their cap space, no extremely tight Atlanta won't be making any big signings until next offseason.
Even with the signing of Kirk Cousins, Terry Fontenot has structured his contracts to allow free agent spending in each of the next two seasons. Setting Atlanta up to take a step forward each of the next two years before expiring rookie contracts forces them to make difficult decisions.